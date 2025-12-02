EU enhances flood relief for Pakistan with extra €3 million

The European Union is releasing €3 million in emergency aid for communities hit hard by the floods in Pakistan, with a focus on the most affected areas in Punjab, Report informs, referring to the European Commission.

The support will be delivered as cash assistance, so vulnerable household can meet immediate needs and start rebuilding their lives.

The new allocation adds to the €1.05 million mobilized in September for healthcare, clean water, sanitation, and other essential services.

This year's monsoon has hit almost 7 million people and forced 2.9 million from their homes. The floods claimed over a thousand deaths across the country, damaging over 200,000 houses and causing widespread farming losses.

Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality, Hadja Lahbib, said: "This monsoon season has been particularly destructive for many Pakistani communities. Punjab has faced the worst flooding in four decades. People have seen their homes, their belongings, their crops and cattle washed away. This EU funding shows our global solidarity and will provide much needed support as they recover."

EU humanitarian aid for Pakistan this year now exceeds €14.5 million.