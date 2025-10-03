EU Council extends sanctions against Russia-linked individuals and organizations

The Council of the European Union has decided to extend for one year restrictive measures against individuals and organizations responsible for Russia"s destabilizing activities abroad, until October 9, 2026.

According to the European bureau of Report, the council stated that "Russia continues hybrid activities abroad, including information manipulation and interference (FIMI) targeting the EU, its member states, and partners."

Currently, the list includes 47 individuals and 15 organizations. Their assets are frozen, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds, financial assets, or economic resources. Individuals are also subject to travel bans, including entry and transit through EU territory.

Among those sanctioned are the Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network (RTRS) and some of its executives, bloggers, the Radio Electronic Warfare Center in the Baltic Sea, the BRICS Journalists Association, certain online resources, NGOs, and others.