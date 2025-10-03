Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    EU Council extends sanctions against Russia-linked individuals and organizations

    Other countries
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 19:23
    EU Council extends sanctions against Russia-linked individuals and organizations

    The Council of the European Union has decided to extend for one year restrictive measures against individuals and organizations responsible for Russia"s destabilizing activities abroad, until October 9, 2026.

    According to the European bureau of Report, the council stated that "Russia continues hybrid activities abroad, including information manipulation and interference (FIMI) targeting the EU, its member states, and partners."

    Currently, the list includes 47 individuals and 15 organizations. Their assets are frozen, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds, financial assets, or economic resources. Individuals are also subject to travel bans, including entry and transit through EU territory.

    Among those sanctioned are the Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network (RTRS) and some of its executives, bloggers, the Radio Electronic Warfare Center in the Baltic Sea, the BRICS Journalists Association, certain online resources, NGOs, and others.

    EU Council sanctions Russia
    Aİ Şurası Rusiya ilə əlaqəsi olan fiziki və hüquqi şəxslərə qarşı sanksiyaların müddətini uzadıb
    Совет ЕС продлил санкции против связанных с РФ лиц и организаций

    Latest News

    20:38

    Armenian government to launch geological service for mineral exploration

    Region
    20:33

    UN interim forces in Lebanon say IDF threw grenades at their personnel

    Other countries
    20:25

    Finland to replace hundreds of Russian railcars due to non-compliance with EU standards

    Other countries
    20:10

    Trump calls Erdogan to discuss situation in Gaza

    Other countries
    20:05

    Total value of government securities in Azerbaijan falls by 11%

    Finance
    20:02
    Photo

    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 9 medals at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    19:45

    IDF reports killing 20 Hamas militants attempting to attack Gaza residents

    Other countries
    19:39

    Kazakhstan to increase gas extraction by 15 billion cubic meters over next five years

    Region
    19:26

    Azerbaijan's former Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev dead at 75

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed