EU agrees on €1.5B defense industry program for 2025–2027

The European Council and the European Parliament have reached a preliminary agreement on establishing the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP), a new €1.5 billion funding mechanism for 2025–2027, Report informs.

According to the Council, the program aims to strengthen the EU's defense preparedness and boost the competitiveness of Europe's defense industry.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized the importance of the initiative: "This will enhance our ability to produce and supply critical weapons and ensure a rapid response to growing security threats. At the same time, the program will deepen our partnership with Ukraine and align our defense industries for mutual benefit."

As part of EDIP, €300 million will be allocated through the Ukraine Assistance Fund to support Kyiv and facilitate the integration of Ukrainian companies into the European defense technology base.

The agreement is pending final approval by both the Council and the European Parliament.