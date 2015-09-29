Erdogan: Turkish military killed 30 PKK terrorists overnight

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday underlined that Turkey will continue to fight PKK terrorists in a determined manner, while noting the Turkish military killed over 30 PKK terrorists overnight in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq. He stated that terrorists aim to divide the unity between the Kurds and Turks in Turkey, and criticized the PKK and its supporters for causing harm to the Kurdish people.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Speaking to municipal headmen at the Presidential Palace, the Turkish president said that Turkey will not give up its fight against PKK terrorists, who indiscriminately attack security forces and civilians and pose a threat to national security in the country.

"Under the framework of the Constitution, I will continue to struggle against the terrorists for the unity and peace in my country" Erdoğan said.

President Erdoğan noted that the PKK disguises its unlawful acts, but the Turkish military continues to destroy the terrorist organization's ammunition depots.

He underscored that the terrorist organization intimidates local businessmen and forces them to pay money in Turkey's southeastern regions, but the state will continue to take concrete action against them.

Erdoğan said that Turkey has carefully preserved a balance between freedoms and security and harshly criticized municipalities administered by the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for allowing terrorists to dig ditches with the aim to attack Turkish security forces.

"The PKK is not local and can never be a part of this country, nor this nation" Erdoğan said, while he added that all citizens who are loyal to the Turkish state –regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds- are local and 'Turkish.'