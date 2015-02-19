Egyptian riot police killed 150 militants of ISIS

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Army Special Forces in Egypt conducted a land raid into the territory of Libya.

Report informs referring to the TV channel Sky News Arabia, the Egyptian military coordinated their activities with the government army of a neighboring country in the operation to destroy the terrorists of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

As a result, 150 militants were killed, dozens were captured. The operation took place on the territory of one of the terrorist training camps at south of Dern.Two Egyptians killed during the attack.

This is the first ground sting operation for the execution of more than 20 Coptic Christians of Egypt by the ISIL fighters in Libya.