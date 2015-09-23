Egypt will buy Mistral helicopter carriers from France

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande held telephone talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi today. They agreed on the principle and the terms of the acquisition by Egypt of the two ships. Egypt will buy both Mistral class helicopter carriers that were built by France originally for Russia", Report informs citing BBC, this was stated by the the Elysee Palace.

The Egyptian delegation was in talks with France on purchase of the two ships.

Egyptian negotiators received permission to discuss the possible deal from President Abdl Fattah al-Sisi. According to the sources cited by the French newspaper, apart from Mistral helicopter carriers, Cairo is also interested in purchasing two Gorwind-class corvettes, but the sides cannot agree on the price. The negotiations are complicated by the fact that the French Economy Ministry has proposed an inflated price which, in Egypt’s opinion, deprives representatives of the DCNS shipbuilding company responsible for the construction of helicopter carries of "any possibility for maneuver". "Last week, Egyptians almost closed the door twice because DCNS has nothing to answer them".