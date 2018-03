Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Editor-in-Chief of the Turkish daily, Milliyet, Fikret Bila, resigned from his post.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, F.Bila announched his resignation to the daily’s employees via e-mail. Bila has been holding the position since he took it over from Derya Sazak in 2013.

Milliyet was sold to Demirören Group in 2011 and have adopted a pro-government policy since then.