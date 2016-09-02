 Top
    Double blast hits northwest Pakistan: 10 killed, 40 injured

    Explosion occurred as a result of the attack by four fighters who were later eliminated by the security forces

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 people were reportedly killed and 40 wounded as a result of double explosion in Mardan district court in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in northwest Pakistan. 

    Report informs citing the Daily Pakistan.

    According to security officials, the explosion occurred as a result of the attack by four fighters who were later eliminated by security forces.

    Currently, the explosion area cordoned off by law enforcement authorities, investigation is underway.

