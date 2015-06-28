 Top
    Close photo mode

    Death toll of terrorist attack in Nigeria reaches 5 persons

    At the moment it's unknown which radical group is behind the terrorist attack

    Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 5 people killed and 10 injured in an explosion perpetrated by a suicide bomber near the leprosarium - hospital in the Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the local authorities have previously reported the death of 3 people and 16 injured in a suicide attack committed by two terrorists.

    "Five people were killed and 10 injured near the leprosarium, as a result of bombing perpetrated by a suicide bomber", the regional coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mohammed Canar reports.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi