Death toll of terrorist attack in Nigeria reaches 5 persons

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 5 people killed and 10 injured in an explosion perpetrated by a suicide bomber near the leprosarium - hospital in the Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the local authorities have previously reported the death of 3 people and 16 injured in a suicide attack committed by two terrorists.

"Five people were killed and 10 injured near the leprosarium, as a result of bombing perpetrated by a suicide bomber", the regional coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mohammed Canar reports.