Death toll in Taliban base attack in Afghanistan reaches 140

© NewsWeek

Baku. 22 April. REPOER.AZ/ As many 140 Afghan soldiers were killed on Friday by Taliban militants in a deadliest attack on an Afghan military base in Balkh Province in northern Afghanistan, Report informs referring to Reuters.

One official in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif said at least 140 soldiers were killed and many others wounded. Other officials said the toll was likely to be even higher.

Earlier, information agency Pajhwok informed referring to sources in security forces that Taliban fighters, dressed in Afghan army uniforms talked their way onto the base and opened fire on soldiers.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.