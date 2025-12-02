Death toll in Sri Lanka floods, landslides rises to 465

Sri Lanka is reeling under one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in recent history. Torrential rains exceeding 500mm, triggered by a severe cyclone, have unleashed landslides and floods across the island, leaving a trail of destruction that spans 25 districts, Report informs via News 1st.

According to the Disaster Management Center"s latest situation report (as of 6:00 PM today, GMT +5:30), 437,507 families-over 1.55 million people-are affected nationwide.

The death toll has climbed to 465, with 366 people still missing.

The scale of devastation is staggering: 783 homes completely destroyed, 31,417 partially damaged, and 61,875 families displaced now sheltering in 1,433 safety centers.

Kandy bears the heaviest human toll with 118 deaths and 171 missing, as landslides swallowed entire villages.

Badulla reports 83 deaths, while Nuwara Eliya mourns 89 lives lost.

Kurunegala and Puttalam combined account for 80 fatalities, with thousands stranded.

Colombo and Gampaha, the country"s economic hubs, are submerged, affecting nearly 500,000 people. Roads remain impassable, and relief teams struggle to reach isolated communities.

Over 232,752 individuals are crammed into temporary shelters, while thousands more await rescue in remote areas.

The Sri Lanka Armed Forces, police, and volunteers are working around the clock, but access remains a challenge.