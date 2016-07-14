David Cameron's resignation accepted by Queen Elizabeth II

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Cameron made his final appearance as prime minister in Parliament, turning the usually raucous prime minister's questions session into a time for praise, thanks, gentle ribbing, cheers and a sprinkle of criticism.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, then, after a rousing speech defending his government's legacy, he and his family left his home at 10 Downing Street for the last time and made the short drive to Buckingham Palace. Soon after, the palace confirmed that Cameron had "tendered his resignation as prime minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which her majesty was graciously pleased to accept."

Minutes later, May arrived at the palace, accompanied by her husband Philip. Royal officials released a photo of May curtseying to the monarch and confirmed the queen had "requested her to form a new administration."