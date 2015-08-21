​Danny strengthens into first hurricane of 2015 Atlantic season - VİDEO

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Danny became the first hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season on Thursday even as the storm remained relatively small and far from affecting any land, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Report informs, winds from Danny were gusting up to 75 miles per hour (120 kph), government forecasters said, just attaining hurricane status of at least 74 mph (119 kph) winds.

Danny could weaken back into a tropical storm before reaching Puerto Rico on Tuesday, according to the Miami-based hurricane center's five-day outlook.

"Danny is a small tropical cyclone," the center said, adding that hurricane-force winds extended only 10 miles (20 km) from the center of the storm.

Danny, a Category 1 hurricane at the low end of the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity, is the fourth named storm of the 2015 hurricane season, which forecasters have predicted would be quieter than normal.