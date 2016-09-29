 Top
    A man burning crowded passenger bus in China executed

    According to accusation, Ma Yunpin committed crime due to personal dispute with malice and hatred

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ma Yunpin, who burnt crowded passenger bus in China, has been executed.

    Report informs citing Xinhua, on September 29, the country's Supreme Court didn't grant his appeal and upheld the death sentence.

    Notably, on January this year, the criminal has burnt crowded bus in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China. 

    As a result, 18 people were killed and 32 injured.

