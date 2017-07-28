Chinese court sentences to death penalty a man killing 19 people

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ The People's Court of Tsutsin country of China's Yunnan province has sentenced the province resident, who killed 19 people in September 2016,to death penaltyş

Report informs citing the TV channel of the People's Republic of China.

According to law enforcement bodies, on September 28, 2016, 28-year-old Yan Tsinpei came home to his parents in his village in Hueitse and asked them for money in the evening. Due to this, a conflict arouse between them, and Yan murdered his father and mother. Afterwards, he was scared that the crime would be revealed and made the decision to kill 17 neighbours.

The crime was solved for less than two days; the criminal was arrested in the city of Kunming; he pleaded guilty after the arrest.

It is noted that Yan Tsinpei does not intend to appeal the ruling of the court.