Costa: EU concerned about China's expansion of export controls

    European Council President Antonio Costa wrote on X that he had expressed serious concern to Chinese Premier Li Qiang regarding China's expansion of export controls on critical commodities, Report informs.

    "I met the Chinese Premier Li Qiang in the margins of the ASEAN Summit," he said, adding that the EU attaches great importance to constructive and stable relations with China.

    "We want to enhance cooperation to address global challenges. Following the EU-China summit, I stressed the need to make concrete progress to rebalance our trade and economic relationship. I shared my strong concern about China's expanding export controls on critical raw materials. I urged him to restore as soon as possible fluid, reliable and predictable supply chains. I also expressed the EU's expectation that China helps to put an end to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," he wrote.

    Avropa İttifaqı Çinin ixrac nəzarətini genişləndirməsindən narahatdır
    Кошта: ЕС обеспокоен расширением экспортного контроля Китаем

