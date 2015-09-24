Colombia, FARC leaders agree on path for peace

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Colombia's President and leaders from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, signed a breakthrough peace commitment setting the groundwork for a final accord within six months, President Juan Manuel Santos announced, Report informs referring to foreign media.

The agreement establishes peace tribunals and a reconciliation commission to provide justice for victims related to the yearslong rebellion and punishing those who have perpetrated crimes.

"We have agreed to create a special jurisdiction for peace that is going to guarantee that the crimes committed during the conflict, especially the most serious ones, will not remain unpunished," Santos said.

"Peace is possible and is closer than ever!" the President tweeted.