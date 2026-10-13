Azerbaijan, Laos waive visa requirements for holders of service passports
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 14:22
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Azerbaijan and Laos are waiving visa requirements for holders of service passports, Report informs.
An exchange of documents regarding this agreement took place in Baku on October 13 in the presence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.
Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, exchanged the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic on the Mutual Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Service Passports."
Azərbaycan və Laos arasında xidməti pasport sahibləri viza tələbindən azad edilir
Азербайджан и Лаос отменяют визовые требования для владельцев служебных паспортов
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