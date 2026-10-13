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    Azerbaijani Parliament to hold next plenary meeting on October 16

    Domestic policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 14:27
    Azerbaijani Parliament to hold next plenary meeting on October 16

    The next plenary session of the autumn session of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis is scheduled for October 16, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said following today's parliamentary session.

    According to Report, further details about the plenary session's agenda will be provided later.

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova
    Milli Məclisin oktyabrın 16-da keçiriləcək iclasında 12 məsələ müzakirə ediləcək - YENİLƏNİB
    На заседании ММ 16 октября парламентарии рассмотрят 12 вопросов - ОБНОВЛЕНО
    44 - Tezliklə
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