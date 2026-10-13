Azerbaijani Parliament to hold next plenary meeting on October 16
Domestic policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 14:27
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The next plenary session of the autumn session of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis is scheduled for October 16, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said following today's parliamentary session.
According to Report, further details about the plenary session's agenda will be provided later.
Milli Məclisin oktyabrın 16-da keçiriləcək iclasında 12 məsələ müzakirə ediləcək - YENİLƏNİB
На заседании ММ 16 октября парламентарии рассмотрят 12 вопросов - ОБНОВЛЕНО
Latest News
00:04
80 people suffer food poisoning in Türkiye's IzmirRegion
23:40
UK ambassador summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry over RAF Fairford claimsRegion
23:06
Photo
Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victoryFootball
22:46
Marta Kos: Albania's EU membership by 2030 is entirely possibleOther countries
22:25
Netherlands may need €9.5 billion to upgrade roads and railways for NATOOther countries
22:12
Photo
Video
Sites of Memory of Western Azerbaijan: History of Arafsa in ZangazurDomestic policy
21:54
Photo
Nakhchivan, ADB discuss Zangazur Corridor and regional projectsTourism
21:27
Azerbaijani ambassador highlights energy cooperation with EU at Zagreb forumForeign policy
21:14
Mikayil Jabbarov highlights Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan role in Middle CorridorForeign policy