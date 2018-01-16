Clash takes place between protesters and police in Kyiv

© Reuters

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ There was a clash between protesters who demand to pass a law on the reintegration of Donbass and recognize Russia as an "aggressor" and law enforcers at the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Eyewitnesses said the protesters first burned tires, and then threw the Russian flag into fire.

Law enforcers tried to stop them but failed.

Notably, the parliament of Ukraine today began to consider in the second reading the presidential bill on the reintegration of Donbass, in which Russia is called an "aggressor”. According to the draft law on the reintegration of Donbass, the uncontrolled territories of Donbass in Kiev are recognized as "occupied”.