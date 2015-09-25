Chuck Hagel: US Should Consider Engaging Russia in Anti-ISIL Fight

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Washington and the UN Security Council should consider Russia's proposal to create a broader, UN-sanctioned coalition against Islamic State terrorists, former US Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel told Sputnik, Report informs.

"We already have a coalition of over 60 countries involved in taking direct military against ISIL [Islamic State] in Syria and in Iraq, so to include Russia and other countries, we should look at all the proposals," Hagel stated.

"I think any suggestion or proposal by a member of the Security Council should be looked at seriously," Hagel said on Thursday of UN Security Council measures under consideration by Russia.