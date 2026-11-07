Chinese Ceres-2 rocket launches four satellites into orbit

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China's Ceres-2 (Gushenxing-2) launch vehicle has successfully placed four satellites of various types into orbit.

According to Report, the rocket's developer, Galactic Energy, announced the launch on its WeChat account.

The rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China at 03:37 Baku time. The satellites were deployed into a 535-km-high sun-synchronous orbit.

The spacecraft are designed for ocean observation, meteorological data collection, university research and space environment monitoring.

According to the company, the launch helped verify the effectiveness of measures taken to address previously identified malfunctions, as well as design improvements and ground test results.

Galactic Energy upgraded the rocket's design, the propulsion system of its liquid-fuel upper stage, electrical systems and launch support equipment.

The upper stage was developed using a 3D-printed metal liquid rocket engine, as well as low-cost fuel tanks and gas cylinders. These innovations helped improve the stage's efficiency and reduce its cost.

Ceres-2 is a medium-class launch vehicle featuring three solid-fuel stages and a liquid-fuel upper stage. It has a liftoff mass of around 100 tonnes and can carry up to 1.3 tonnes into a 500-km-high sun-synchronous orbit.