Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    China voices concern over US seizure of Iranian cargo ship, urges further talks

    Other countries
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 13:56
    China voices concern over US seizure of Iranian cargo ship, urges further talks

    China has expressed concern ​over the "forced interception" by the US of ‌an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, urging relevant parties to abide ​by the ceasefire agreement in a ​responsible manner, Report informs via Reuters.

    "The situation in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz is sensitive and complicated," said spokesman ​Guo Jiakun during a regular press briefing. ​Parties involved should avoid further escalation and "create the necessary conditions for normal transit through the strait to resume," ​he added.

    The US said earlier it fired on ​and seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to ‌run ⁠its blockade of Iranian ports. Iran's military said the ship had been travelling from China and vowed retaliation against what it called "armed ​piracy by ​the US ⁠military."

    Beijing on Monday also urged relevant parties to "continue to maintain the ​momentum of the ceasefire and negotiations".

    "Now ​that ⁠a window for peace has opened, favourable conditions should be created to bring the war ⁠to ​an end as soon as ​possible," Guo said.

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz China
    Çin ABŞ və İranı atəşkəs rejiminə məsuliyyətlə yanaşmağa çağırıb
    Китай призвал США и Иран ответственно подойти к режиму прекращения огня

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