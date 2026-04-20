China has expressed concern ​over the "forced interception" by the US of ‌an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, urging relevant parties to abide ​by the ceasefire agreement in a ​responsible manner, Report informs via Reuters.

"The situation in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz is sensitive and complicated," said spokesman ​Guo Jiakun during a regular press briefing. ​Parties involved should avoid further escalation and "create the necessary conditions for normal transit through the strait to resume," ​he added.

The US said earlier it fired on ​and seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to ‌run ⁠its blockade of Iranian ports. Iran's military said the ship had been travelling from China and vowed retaliation against what it called "armed ​piracy by ​the US ⁠military."

Beijing on Monday also urged relevant parties to "continue to maintain the ​momentum of the ceasefire and negotiations".

"Now ​that ⁠a window for peace has opened, favourable conditions should be created to bring the war ⁠to ​an end as soon as ​possible," Guo said.