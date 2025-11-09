China's commercial rocket maker puts two satellites into orbit

CAS Space, a leading commercial rocket maker in China, launched the 10th rocket in its Kinetica 1 series on Sunday morning, successfully putting two experimental satellites into their preset orbital positions, Report informs via China Daily.

The rocket lifted off at 11:32 am local time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China's Gobi Desert and then placed the payloads - the Chutian 2A and 2B technology demonstration satellites - into orbit, the company said in a statement.

The satellites were developed by CASIC Space Engineering Development, a subsidiary of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp Second Academy in Beijing.

After entering orbit, they are tasked with verifying their Earth observation and hyper-resolution processing and application capabilities.