China: death toll reaches to 442 in the ship accident

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll reached 442 as a result of sinking Chinese government's "Eastern Star" cruise ship.

Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", rescuers have found the body of the passenger considered as lost.

The local ship-building department official said that the final total number of deaths was reached after conducting examination and identification.

He said that the Chinese authorities completed the search and rescue operations, but continue to investigate the incident in the Yangtze river.

According to recent reports, there were totally 456 people in the sunken ship including 405 passengers, 46 crew members and 5 representatives of a travel agency.