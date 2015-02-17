​Canada to spend about 100 million USD to fight against ISIS

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ The participation in international operations against the Islamic State militants in Iraq will cost Canada about 122 million Canadian dollars( 98 million USD), according to Defense Minister Mr. Jason Kenney.

"This week, I will present a report on the operation costs to the national parliaments. The approximate cost of the mission is estimated at 122 million dollars," declared in a statement of the minister.

Mr. Kenny added that the costs will increase if the government will vote for the extension of the Canadian Forces' participation in the operation.