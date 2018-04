Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Canada will expand the blacklist of persons banned from entry to the country, and their possible bank accounts will be blocked.

Canada will impose a new package of sanctions against Russia, Canadian Foreign Minister John Braid said on Friday, informs Report citing TASS.

The new package provides for more limitations on exports of technologies used in the oil and gas sectors. Along with that, Canada will expand the blacklist of persons banned from entry to the country, and their possible bank accounts will be blocked.