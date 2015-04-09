Canada conducts first air strikes on positions of IG in Syria

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Canadian Air Force launched first air strikes on positions of terrorist organization "Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant" (ISIL) in Syria.

Report informs, it is stated in a communiqué of the Ministry of Defense of Canada.

"F-18 Fighter-bomber launched the first air strikes in Syria after the Canadian government has decided to expand its participation in international operations to combat (ISIL)", said in the department.

The Defense Ministry added that the purpose of the air strike was the garrison of IG militants near the town of Ar-Raqqa.

10 coalition aircrafts took part in airstrike, including two Canadian and six - US.