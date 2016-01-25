Cameroon market hit by suicide bombers: 20 killed

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Cameroon has become a target for suspected Boko Haram militants moving across Nigeria’s northeastern border.

A suicide bomber at a mosque in Kouyape, northern Cameroon, killed at least 10 people earlier in January, while suspected members of the group carried out a double suicide bombing in Waza, in the Far North region, in December. Cameroonian soldiers liberated around 900 hostages and killed some 100 Boko Haram militants during a November operation along the Nigerian border.

Report informs referring to the Reuters reported that. four suicide bombers attacked the market in the town of Bodo, killing around 20 people and injured at least 20.

“There were suicide bombing explosions at the market,” a local official told Reuters. “We don’t know the exact number of deaths or wounded.”

U.S. President Barack Obama pledged in October to send a total of 300 military personnel to Cameroon to aid in the fight against Boko Haram.