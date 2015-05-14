Burundi coup bid: President Nkurunziza's return 'thwarted'

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza's attempt to return home to tackle a coup has failed and he has returned to Tanzania where he was attending a summit, officials there told the BBC.

Another source said the plane turned back after 10 minutes as it would have been unable to land safely in Burundi.

The coup announced by Maj Gen Godefroid Niyombare had brought thousands on to the streets to celebrate. But its outcome remains unclear and the presidency insisted it had failed.

Some reports in Burundi said the factions of the military still loyal to the president were in negotiations with those backing the coup to determine the next step.

One source told AFP news agency: "Both sides are committed to finding a compromise before dawn and announcing it to the population to avoid confusion and prevent things from escalating tomorrow."