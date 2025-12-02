Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Borrell named among suspects in College of Europe fraud case

    Other countries
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 17:16
    Borrell named among suspects in College of Europe fraud case

    The European Commission has declined to comment on the alleged involvement of former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in a fraud case.

    According to Report"s European bureau, at a press briefing, EU spokesperson Anita Hipper only confirmed that searches had been conducted in the offices of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

    Citing an ongoing investigation, Hipper refused to disclose the reasons for the searches or who carried them out.

    Meanwhile, various sources claim that in connection with the case concerning the provision of information to the College of Europe regarding a tender for training young diplomats, three EEAS staff members have been detained as part of the operation.

    Earlier reports indicated that following searches at the EU diplomatic service headquarters in Brussels, former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini was detained. The second detainee was former EEAS Secretary-General Stefano Sannino.

    Josep Borrelin adı dələduzluqda hallandırılır
    Борреля называют среди фигурантов дела о мошенничестве в Евроколледже

