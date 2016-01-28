Blast hits outside residence of Yemeni president

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion has rocked the external entrance of Al-Ma’asheeq residence where the internationally recognized Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Hadi is living in the seaside port city of Aden on Thursday, Report informs citing the Al Arabiya News Channel.

The channel said the blast took place 1,500 meters from Hadi’s presidential wing.

There are no information so far about death toll or injuries.

“An explosion targeted a security checkpoint that leads to the entrance of the presidential palace,” the official told Reuters by telephone.