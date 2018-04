Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian court has released on bail former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four ex-parlamentarians who had also surrendered, until decision is made on their extradition to Spanish government.

Report informs, the vice president of Catalan National Assembly Agusti Alcoberro posted on Twitter.

“Former Catalan leader and his four associates have been released,” he wrote.