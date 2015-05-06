 Top
    Barack Obama doesn't support creation of Kurdish state in Iraq

    White House considers the preservation of Iraqi territorial integrity

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "As Iraqi society was formed from different layers, US considers the most suitable for the country is to protect its territorial integrity." 

    Report informs referring to "Al-Jazeera", White House spokesman, John Ernest says. 

    According to the report, US President Barack Obama met with President of the Kurdish autonomy in northern Iraq Massoud Barzani. After the meeting, the White House issued a statement that the US supports Iraq as it is written in its Constitution-federal and democratic state of Iraq.

    The government representatives of the Kurdish autonomy in northern Iraq, stated that the main topic to be discussed at the meeting in the White House would be associated with "Kurdish state".

