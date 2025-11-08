Awareness campaign for Azerbaijan's Victory Day continues in New York

An awareness campaign dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day of Azerbaijan – is ongoing in New York City, United States.

According to Report, the initiative was organized by the American-Azerbaijani Youth Federation with support from the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

As the vehicle moved through the city accompanied by the melodies of Karabakh Shikastasi and Bayati-Shiraz, its screens displayed the Azerbaijani national flag, slogans such as "Karabakh is a land of peace and hope," "Congratulations on five years of victory, Azerbaijan," "Azerbaijan's triumph is a victory of justice," "Our unity for lasting peace in Karabakh is eternal," "We honor the heroes of Victory with respect," "Azerbaijan won and strengthened peace and solidarity in the Caucasus," and "Azerbaijan – five years of courage, five years of pride!" along with images of liberated territories and the Khari Bulbul flower.

As part of the campaign, a vehicle equipped with LED screens displaying facts about Azerbaijan traveled through central streets and squares of Manhattan Island, including Times Square, Broadway, Wall Street, Washington Square Park, Fifth Avenue, Chambers Street, and Central Park, and stopped in front of strategically significant landmarks such as the UN Headquarters, the World Trade Center, and the Brooklyn Bridge.

The campaign will continue until the early morning hours.