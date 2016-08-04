Austrian Interior Ministry got a letter with terror threats

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian Interior Ministry has received reports of alleged imminent terrorist attacks against police stations in a number of federal lands in the country.

Report informs citing the TASS, the police suggest that the threats come from terrorists.

The Interior Ministry also noted that the Federal Service for Protection of the Constitution and the fight against terrorism began to investigate the incident

According to them, the messages were sent to a dummy e-mail addresses from which similar threats previously come.

At the same time, the ministry believes that there is no reason to panic, though they acknowledge that such messages in any way are reason for the emergence of caution.