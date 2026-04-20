At least 8 children killed in shooting in US state of Louisiana

At least eight children were killed and several other people injured in a shooting in the US state of Louisiana on Sunday in what authorities described as a domestic violence incident, according to Anadolu Agency, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Shreveport Police said officers responded just after 6 a.m. local time (11:00 GMT) to reports of a disturbance. The suspect, identified as Shamar Elkins, first shot a woman on Harrison Street before going to a home on West 79th Street, where the eight children were killed.

Police said the children ranged in age from 1 to 14 years old. Seven of the victims were Elkins" own children, while the eighth was a family friend.

Two women were seriously injured and are being treated at a local hospital. A teenager also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect carjacked an adult male at gunpoint near the intersection of Linwood Avenue and West 79th Street and officers began a pursuit that crossed the Red River into neighboring Bossier Parish.

The chase ended in Bossier City, where an exchange of gunfire occurred between law enforcement and the suspect, who was fatally shot at the scene.

The Louisiana State Police will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, with preliminary findings indicating the officers acted within department policy.

Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon said investigators believe the suspect was the only person who opened fire at the locations.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux described the attack as "maybe the worst tragic situation we've ever had," adding: "It's a terrible morning."