Argentine President confirms release of 3 Cuban intelligence agents in US

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has confirmed the release from jail of three Cuban intelligence agents in the U.S.

She said it on Wednesday at the opening of the summit of the South American Common Market /MERCOSUR in the Argentine city of Parana.

De Kirchner expressed the hope this would be the first step towards the practical lifting of trade and economic blockade of Cuba that has been damaging the Cuban economy for the past 53 years.

She also congratulated the Cuban people, which she said had carried on its ideals and sense of dignity in spite of all the problems.

The three intelligence agents in question are members of the so-called ‘Heroic Five’. It is believed that they had a task to render harmless the anti-Cuban groupings in Miami and to frustrate possible armed provocations and terrorist acts, informs Report citing TASS.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cuban authorities took a decision to free the U.S. citizen Alan Gross, who had been charged with espionage.