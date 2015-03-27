Arab Foreign Ministers Form Unified Military Force in Wake of Yemen Strikes

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign ministers from 22 Arab states meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh agreed to a draft resolution Thursday to create a unified military force to counter regional security threats.

Report informs referring the information given by the Sputnik News, the move comes the same day that Saudi and allied war planes struck at Houthi rebel targets in Yemen.

"The Arab… ministers agreed on adopting an important principle, which is forming the unified Arab military force," Arab League Secretary General Nabil Elaraby told reporters following the meeting.

"The task of the force will be rapid military intervention to deal with security threats to Arab nations.”

The draft resolution will be discussed by Arab leaders during their March 28-29 summit in Egypt.

The Arab league chief described the resolution as "historic."