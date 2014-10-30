 Top
    ​Apple considering to sell its products in Iran

    Apple top managers held a meeting with potential Iranian distributors in London

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ American company Apple is considering the possibility of selling its products to Iran in case of weakening of Western sanctions against this country. Report informs, this news was published by The Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources.

    According to the publication, Apple top managers held a meeting with potential Iranian distributors in the regional headquarters of the company in London.

    The meeting focused on opening stores in Iran, which would sell the iPhone and other products on the franchise. This business model is currently used by the company in Europe and Asia.

    Apple Company itself officially refrained from commenting.

