Afghanistan and Taliban peace talks give no results

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan officials and Taliban representatives will resume talks in Pakistan after the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Pakistan’s foreign office has said, following a groundbreaking meeting on Tuesday.

Report informs citing foreign media, representatives of China and the US also took part in discussions in the popular hill town resort of Murree, which is an hour’s drive from the capital Islamabad.

A statement by the Pakistani foreign ministry said both sides “were duly mandated by their respective leadership and expressed their collective desire to bring peace to Afghanistan and the region”.

Doubts had been raised about the value of a Pakistani-brokered meeting held between the two sides in the Chinese city of Urumqi in May after a Taliban spokesman said the militants involved had not been officially authorised to talk.

The Taliban have so far refused to comment on reports of the Tuesday meeting, which began with an iftar – the sunset meal when Muslims break their Ramadan fast – and continued until the early hours of Wednesday morning.