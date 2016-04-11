Afghan bomber kills 12 police recruits near Jalalabad

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least 12 people have been killed and dozens wounded by a bomb targeting police recruits in eastern Afghanistan, officials say.

They were on a bus to the capital Kabul when it was hit by a remotely detonated device hidden in a motorbike, a local official told the BBC.

The blast happened in the Sorkhrot district of Nangarhar province.

Taliban militants have previously targeted officials in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar.

Two districts in the province are controlled, or at least influenced, by the so-called Islamic State.