​8 Dead, 23 Injured as bus falls Into ravine in Brazil

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ A passenger bus, carrying 31 people, fell into a ravine in the Brazilian metropolitan area of Vitoria, killing eight people and injuring 23, Globo television channel reported Saturday.

According to the media outlet, the incident happened at about 5.30 am local time (7.30 GMT) on Saturday, as the bus was heading from Porto Seguro in the eastern Brazilian coast to Rio de Janeiro. The bus slid into the 40-meter (130 feet) deep ravine as the driver was trying to elude a collision with an oncoming vehicle.

Twenty-three people were taken to hospital, four of them with severe injuries, Globo reported citing the Brazilian State Health Department (SESA).

The road accident comes almost two weeks after a similar crash happened in Brazil's northeast, informs Report citing RİA "Novosti".

On December 15, a bus collided with a tanker truck, with both vehicles being set ablaze. At least five died in the crash.