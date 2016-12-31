60 injured in crowd crush at Australian music festival

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sixty people were injured at an Australian music festival in the crush of a crowd trying to leave a performance, police said, Report informs citing foreign media.

19 people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said in a statement.

The incident began on Friday night when fans were trying to leave a performance by the Australian band DMA's. Several people at the front of the crowd then lost their footing and fell, police said.