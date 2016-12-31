 Top
    Close photo mode

    60 injured in crowd crush at Australian music festival

    19 people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries

    Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sixty people were injured at an Australian music festival in the crush of a crowd trying to leave a performance, police said, Report informs citing foreign media.

    19 people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said in a statement.

    The incident began on Friday night when fans were trying to leave a performance by the Australian band DMA's. Several people at the front of the crowd then lost their footing and fell, police said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi