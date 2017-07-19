5 guards of Phillippines president receive wounds after rebel ambush

Baku.19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Five guards of President of the Phillippines Rodrigo Duterte have received wounds as a result of the rebel ambush.

Report informs referring to CNN, the incident has occurred in Cotabato province on the Mindanao Island.

Two vehicles with 10 representatives of the Presidential Guard were stopped at one of the checkpoints by 50 militants dressed up as soldiers. When the guards understood that the armed people were not servicemen, they opened fire. The militants are being persecuted by the government troops.

It is noted that the President of the country was not in the region at the moment of the attack.