Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude rocks the coasts of Japan.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, the US Geological Survey has declared.

The epicenter of the quake was located 94 km to the west of the Japanese city Makurazaki. The center lies at a depth of 43.8 km.

No information on casualties and death.