23 Pakistani soldiers killed, 29 injured in clash with Afghan militants

The Pakistani Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 23 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 29 others injured as a result of the attack by militants from the Afghan side, according to Report, citing Daily Pakistan.

The ministry also noted that over 200 militants were killed in the retaliatory response, and temporary control was established over 21 positions held by the attackers.

On October 11, Afghan militants attacked Pakistani military positions along the international border, sparking a deadly confrontation.