23 Pakistani soldiers killed, 29 injured in clash with Afghan militants
Other countries
- 12 October, 2025
- 15:22
The Pakistani Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 23 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 29 others injured as a result of the attack by militants from the Afghan side, according to Report, citing Daily Pakistan.
The ministry also noted that over 200 militants were killed in the retaliatory response, and temporary control was established over 21 positions held by the attackers.
On October 11, Afghan militants attacked Pakistani military positions along the international border, sparking a deadly confrontation.
Latest News
15:47
Ankara and Damascus mull security issuesRegion
15:32
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ukrainian midfielder to miss match against AzerbaijanFootball
15:22
23 Pakistani soldiers killed, 29 injured in clash with Afghan militantsOther countries
15:11
Tel Aviv airport to close for cargo aircraft during Trump's visitOther countries
14:53
Photo
Azerbaijan Triathlon Championship held in PirallahiIndividual sports
14:46
Media: Iran won't attend Gaza summit in EgyptRegion
14:18
Media: Hamas may hand over 20 hostages to Israel as early as October 12Other countries
14:04
Pakistan says not targeting civilian population, unlike TalibanOther countries
13:54