20 passengers hurt in tour bus crash in Thailand

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ At least 20 passengers were injured when the interprovincial bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch after bursting a tyre in Muang district on Friday morning. The accident occurred between kilometre makers 278-279 on Phahon Yothin Road in tambon Ban Kluai, said Pol Lt Col Patikorn Harnhatthakit, a duty officer at Muang police station. It was reported about 10.30am on Friday.

Report informs referring to the BangkokPost, the bus, operated by Nakhon Chai Air, was carrying about 40 passengers from Nakhon Sawan to Nakhon Ratchasima. It hit a road barrier before plunging into the ditch.

The impact of the crash caused injuries to about 20 passengers - including a monk, elderly people and children. Many had head injuries. Rescue workers rushed them to a nearby hospital.

