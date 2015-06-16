​14 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Air Force of Afghanistan eliminated 14 militants in an air strike in the north-east of the country, there was the Taliban shadow governor among them, Report informs citing Russian media, this information was said by the country's police on Tuesday.
According to a police spokesman of Badakhshan province Lal Mohammad Ahmadzai, an airstrike on the village of Dara Khola-and-Hastak near Dzhurma was conducted on Monday. The dead included the so-called Taliban governor of Badakhshan province, Mullah Amanuddin and eight foreigners.
Mullah Amanuddin became the third "shadow governor" of the Taliban killed in the past five days.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook