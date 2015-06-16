​14 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Air Force of Afghanistan eliminated 14 militants in an air strike in the north-east of the country, there was the Taliban shadow governor among them, Report informs citing Russian media, this information was said by the country's police on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman of Badakhshan province Lal Mohammad Ahmadzai, an airstrike on the village of Dara Khola-and-Hastak near Dzhurma was conducted on Monday. The dead included the so-called Taliban governor of Badakhshan province, Mullah Amanuddin and eight foreigners.

Mullah Amanuddin became the third "shadow governor" of the Taliban killed in the past five days.