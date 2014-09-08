10 people killed, over 30 injured in terrorist act in Iraq

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ 10 people died and more than 30 people were injured as a result of the acts of two suicide bombers in the Iraqi city of Duluiya, Report informs citing the Associated Press.

Fighters previously attacked the city, but faced strong standoff from the local people Then they made the second attempt to take the city.

Terrorist religious group "Islamic state" has intensified during the fighting in Syria.

Several months ago, the group sharply stepped up its activities in Iraq. It launched a massive attack on the northern and north-western provinces of the country and captured vast areas where announced the creation of "an Islamic caliphate."